City’s wholesale markets observe complete strike

LAHORE:Complete shutdown strike was observed on a second consecutive day on the traders strike call in the wholesale markets of the City while partial strike was observed in other markets including those in the posh localities. All the wholesale markets located inside the Walled City of Lahore were closed while markets at Gulberg, including Liberty Market, Johar Town, Sadr and Allama Iqbal Road were partially opened.

The markets which remained completely closed were: Azam Cloth Market, Pakistan Cloth Market, Kashmiri Bazaar, Bara Market, Rangmahal, Circular Road, Neela Gunbad, Gunpat Road, Dabi Bazaar, Rehman Galian Market, Lytton Road, Multan Road, Yateem Khana, Scheme Morr, Lohari’s medicine market, Brandrath Road, Amin Park's main market, Ravi Road, Madina Electric Market, Bottle Bazaar, Papar Mandi, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar (wholesale shoe market), Shah Alam Market, Akbari Mandi, Lunda Bazaar Steel Market, Lunda bazaar, Badami Bagh spare parts market, Badami Bagh Steel Market, Bilal Gang, Anarkali Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Patiala Ground, Hall Road, Beadon Road, Montgomery Road, Mcleod Road motor cycle and spare parts market, tyre markets at railway station and Nila Gumbad, Jail Road, The Mall, Abid Market, Ferozepur Road, Wahdat Road, Allam Iqbal Town, Civic Centre Garden Town, Ichhra, Bansaanwala Bazaar, Nisbat Road, Camera Market and Paints Market.

The markets which remained partially opened were: Gulberg Market, Yateem Khana, Liberty Market, Main Market, Panorama Centre, Gharhi Shau, Dharampura, Sadr, Moghalpura, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road, Islampura Main Bazaar, Dil Muhammad Road and other small markets situated in the adjacent areas.

Police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, arrested 675 accused persons. City division police registered 138 FIRs, Cantt division 126, Civil Lines division 54, Sadr division 139, Iqbal Town division 81 and Model Town division police registered 112 FIRs.

Police also recovered more than 234kg charas, 400.5gram ice, 628gram heroin, 24kg and 80gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg bhang and 6,004 litre liquor.