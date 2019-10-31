close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

675 accused drug pushers held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

LAHORE:Police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, arrested 675 accused persons.

City division police registered 138 FIRs, Cantt division 126, Civil Lines division 54, Sadr division 139, Iqbal Town division 81 and Model Town division police registered 112 FIRs. Police also recovered more than 234kg charas, 400.5gram ice, 628gram heroin, 24kg and 80gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg bhang and 6,004 litre liquor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore