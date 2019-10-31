675 accused drug pushers held

LAHORE:Police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, arrested 675 accused persons.

City division police registered 138 FIRs, Cantt division 126, Civil Lines division 54, Sadr division 139, Iqbal Town division 81 and Model Town division police registered 112 FIRs. Police also recovered more than 234kg charas, 400.5gram ice, 628gram heroin, 24kg and 80gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg bhang and 6,004 litre liquor.