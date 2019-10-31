Traffic plan for Raiwind Ijtima

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been chalked out for arrival and parking of vehicles during the first phase of annual Raiwind congregation.

Eleven DSPs, 53 inspectors, 110 patrolling officers and more than 800 traffic wardens along with breakdown trucks and other equipment have been deployed under the supervision of Gujranwala CTO Asif Siddique, SP City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi and SP Sadr Division Sardar Asif Khan.

Moreover, a camp office, control room and monitoring room have also been established. According to the traffic plan, the vehicles coming from GT Road Gujranwala will be diverted to Thokar Niaz Baig via Kala Shah Kako Motorway Interchange. The vehicles arriving at Shahdara from GT Road Gujranwala will be sent through Kazabash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. The visitors coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk, Sheikhupura. The vehicles which will arrive at Sherakot will be sent through motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. The vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash Chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk to Rohi Nulla. The vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towards Raiwind Ijtima from Rohi Nulla with the cooperation of motorway police.

In order to maintain smooth flow of traffic, the vehicles will be diverted for some time from Multan Road towards Sundar Adda instead of Manga Rohi Nulla and vehicles will be sent to Ijtima venue from Sundar Road, but this practice will be done for a very short time as Sundar Road is also an emergency road. These vehicles will be parked in parking No. 2 and Parking No. 3.

The vehicles arriving at Mohlanwal on Multan Road will be sent to Raiwind Ijtima from Bhobatian Chowk via Defence Road. The vehicles will be parked at parking No. 10 and parking No. 1. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to Parking No. 6 and Parking No. 7 through Manga Rohi Nulla via Bhachoki Bhatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to parking No. 9 through Lalyani Suaasil Road Jodho Phatak via Burhan Chowk. Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk will be sent to parking No. 9 through Burhan Chowk via Bara Oil Mills Chowk. Khwas Road and Sundar Road will be kept clear for emergency vehicles and fire brigade vehicles.

The traffic police will guide citizens regarding alternative routes and parking stands through Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6. For any sort of assistance, the road users may call on helpline 15.