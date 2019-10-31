House catches fire

MANSEHRA: A widely stretched house was gutted and gold, cash and other valuables worth over Rs10 million were reduced to ashes when a heavy fire engulfed the entire building in Shahdoar area of Oghi on Wednesday. The fire, which had broken out because of an electric short-circuiting, spread to all the 10 rooms, rapidly reducing cash of Rs12,00,000, 25 tola gold ornaments and other valuables.