House catches fire

National

 
October 31, 2019

MANSEHRA: A widely stretched house was gutted and gold, cash and other valuables worth over Rs10 million were reduced to ashes when a heavy fire engulfed the entire building in Shahdoar area of Oghi on Wednesday. The fire, which had broken out because of an electric short-circuiting, spread to all the 10 rooms, rapidly reducing cash of Rs12,00,000, 25 tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

