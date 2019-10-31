Students block traffic in protest

NAWABSHAH: The students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto General University staged a demonstration and a sit-in at the Sakrand Road on Wendesday and blocked the Nawabshah-Karachi road for all traffic. Following the sit in, police initially held deliberations with the students but when it bore no result, they resorted to tear gassing and shelling to disperse the students. The students started pelting stones which injured some of the policemen. Later, the police managed to restore traffic on the road.