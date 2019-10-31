Katcha criminals killed two cops, injured another two, says SSP Kashmore

SUKKUR: Two cops were shot dead and two others were injured in a targeted attack on a police mobile in Kandhkot city by some unknown criminals from the Katcha areas, said SSP Kashmore.

The police said a gang of unknown criminals targeted a police mobile near the post at Dodo of Durani Mahar Police Station of Kashmore. The criminals shot dead two cops, identified as Ghulam Haider Bhayo and Inayatullah Deho, and two constables Pyaro Malak and Atta Muhammad Mashori were injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The injured constable Pyaro Malak told SSP Kashmore, Syed Asad Raza that a gang of criminals fired a rocket on a police mobile when they were on routine patrolling.

The SSP Kashmore and others on Wednesday attended the funeral of the martyred cops in their native villages, including Pano Aqil and Qayas Bhayo villages.

The SSP told the media on the occasion that the police have initiated an inquiry into the incident and launched an operation against the possible killers being sheltered in the Katcha area in Durrani Mahar Kandhkot and Kashmore.Raza said Rs.10 million for each martyred cop was announced by IGP Sindh and other organisational relief to their heirs. He said a gang of Sabzoi tribe was possibly behind the attack.