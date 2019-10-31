‘Pakistan will continue to support rightful struggle of Kashmiris’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference was concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, was chaired by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to discuss matters relating to the prevailing regional and global security situations, operational preparedness, development plans of Pakistan Navy, and training/welfare of troops were reviewed.

The naval chief was briefed about various ongoing and future projects, while making an appraisal of prevailing geo-strategic milieu, the naval chief expressed full confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and appreciated manifestation of organisational changes in the fleet organization.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, the Admiral said Pakistan will continue support just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue. He also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of the country and said Pakistan Navy is always ready to respond to any misadventure by the enemy.