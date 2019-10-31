Six shops burgled in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A group of thieves stole cash and valuables from six shops in a row in Jahgir area of Garhi Habibullah Wednesday night. The thieves broke into the shops on the main road and decamped with cash, daily use items, milk and ghee. The affected traders demanded the district police officer to beef up the presence of police in the area as the ratio of robberies had increased alarmingly in the area.