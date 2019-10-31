close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Efforts on to develop Lower Kohistan: official

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Najeebullah Khan has said that the government is working to bring Lower Kohistan on a par with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a public forum in Shakrugukund near Dubair on Wednesday, he said that roads infrastructure was being developed in such a difficult terrain where people couldn’t even imagine civic services in the past. District Police Officer Suleman Khan, speaking on the occasion, said: “We will ensure that all development schemes approved for the district could be executed in time and people could enjoy all sorts of amenities,” he added. Earlier, locals highlighted the problems related to health, education and other sectors.

More From Pakistan