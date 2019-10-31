close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
Rs14 bn rainwater conservation projects in Karak inspected

National

BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2019

PESHAWAR: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday visited Karak and inspected the rainwater conservation projects worth Rs14 billion undertaken under the Pakistan’s Agriculture Emergency programme. The minister scrutinised LAK-Kana mini-dam, Shaheedan Water reservoirs, Andi-Karak water reservoirs and other rainwater conservation projects during the visit to Karak district. The minister was briefed by DG Soil Conservation Yaseen Khan that the relevant projects would enhance agricultural production by eliminating aridness in the area as well as greatly benefit fishing.

