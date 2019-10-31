close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Preparations made to welcome Azadi marchers

National

October 31, 2019

NOWSHERA: The JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has finalised arrangements to welcome the participants of the Azadi March in Nowshera. It was learnt that a convoy of the Azadi March would leave Nowshera for Islamabad at around 3 pm today.

JUI-F provincial head Maulana Ataur Rehman, opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial leader Amir Muqam, Awami National Party leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain and AimalWali Khan, Pakistan People’s Party provincial head Humayun Khan and QaumiWatan Party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao would lead the convoy of the Azadi March towards Islamabad.

