Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Diphtheria claims lives of three children of same family

National

GUJRANWALA: Three children of a same family died of diphtheria here in Sarfraz Colony, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Adnan and Abul Hassan, aged five-year-old and a 3-year-old baby girl were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of diphtheria where they died.

Reportedly all the kids were administered anti-diphtheria vaccination. When contacted, DHO Sahibzada Farid said a fact-finding probe was underway.

