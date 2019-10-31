Diphtheria claims lives of three children of same family

GUJRANWALA: Three children of a same family died of diphtheria here in Sarfraz Colony, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Adnan and Abul Hassan, aged five-year-old and a 3-year-old baby girl were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of diphtheria where they died.

Reportedly all the kids were administered anti-diphtheria vaccination. When contacted, DHO Sahibzada Farid said a fact-finding probe was underway.