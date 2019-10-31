Traders organise strike in KP on second day

PESHAWAR: Traders staged protest rallies here in the provincial capital and other cities and towns in the province to force the government to withdraw what they termed anti-business policies as their strike continued on the second consecutive day across the province.

The main protest camp was held at the new cloth market in the Bazaar-e-Abresham Garaan while protesting traders also held a march in the old city and Peshawar Saddar. Markazi Tanzeem-i-Tajiran, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Malik Meher Elahi told The News that the protest was held across the province except for Malakand division as traders and businessmen there have already been exempted from paying taxes. “Still Malakand traders have expressed solidarity with us,” he added.

He said the traders showed unity and this was the reason the talks with the government were successful. “Our team in Islamabad informed us that the talks were successful,” he said, adding, the protest was called off and commercial activities have resumed across the province.

He said the government was forcing the traders to become its withholding agents. “The government wanted traders to collect tax from consumers. The traders were asked to make invoice every month and deposit the tax in the bank,” he explained. The traders objected to this condition as they were neither educated to handle tax collection nor do they have resources for hiring accountants and engaging lawyers for the job which is the government’s responsibility, he elaborated. He added that now the government has set a limit for the withholding agents and small traders were exempted from this condition.

The government also constituted a committee for the submission of identity card copy condition that would complete its recommendation in three months. Earlier, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries President Mohammad AtifHaleem told The News that the traders observed two-day complete strike.

He said both sides have to show some flexibility, adding, the government should introduce a realistic system of taxation. The mess created in 40 years could not be cleared quickly, he argued.

Atif Haleem said nobody was refusing to pay tax but the taxation should not damage the businesses. He admitted that there are people among traders who were not paying taxes and they should be exposed. He claimed that the protest was not to protect tax-evaders among traders but it was organized to make the government realize to adopt prudent policies.