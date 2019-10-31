close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2019

Court issues notice to KP governor

National

BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to Governor Shah Farman in the case of former vice-chancellor of the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

The court directed the governor to submit his reply as chancellor of the university. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered payment of all the incentives and arrears to former vice-chancellor Dr Asmatullah in 2013. Later, the Peshawar High Court also ordered in 2017 to decide the case of the former VC within 60 days. However, the case was not decided.

