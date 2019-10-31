close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 31, 2019

Diorama on ‘Sufis & Shrines’ inaugurated at Lok Virsa

National

A
APP
October 31, 2019

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday inaugurated a newly revamped three-dimensional diorama on ‘Sufis and Shrines’ at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister congratulated National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage for revamping the existing Diorama on Sufis and Shrines. He said that the diorama depicted contribution of Sufis and saints towards peace, love, harmony and brotherhood among the mankind. He said that Lok Virsa’s mandate was to preserve, document and promote cultural heritage both tangible and intangible. He said that promotion of folk heritage would also create more space for expressing diversity within the culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity. He said that thousands of people were visiting Heritage Museum and enjoyed the tour of heritage of Pakistan. Earlier, the minister performed ribbon cutting in front of the revamped diorama and later took round of it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan