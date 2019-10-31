ICCI urges govt to compensate victims of weekly bazar

Islamabad: Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to compensate Itwar Bazaar fire affected traders for business losses as they needed financial support to revive their businesses.

He said this while talking to fire incident affected traders during his visit to H-9 Itwar Bazaar. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Khalid Chaudhry former Vice President and Saeed Ahmed Bhatti former Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion. Ahmed Waheed said that this was the fourth fire incident in H-9 Itwar Bazaar, which should be a cause of concern for CDA, MCI and the local administration. He said that CDA and MCI had conducted inquiries of previous fire incidents in H-9 Sunday Bazaar, but neither any inquiry report was made public nor responsibility was fixed on any one. He stressed upon the Chairman CDA and Mayor Islamabad to arrange a judicial inquiry of the recent fire incident in H-9 Itwar Bazaar. He also urged that government should pay due compensation to the fire affected traders of Itwar Bazaar as without government support, it would be difficult for them to revive their businesses.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that thousands of persons were doing business in H-9 Itwar Bazaar, but CDA has not arranged their insurance, which was unfortunate. Tahir Abbasi stressed that fire brigade vehicles, Rescue 1122 team and Quick Response Force should be present in the Itwar Bazaar all the time on business day to cope with any fire incident in future that would minimize the losses of traders.