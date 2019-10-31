Rule of law to be ensured: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which steps about maintenance of law and order were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements taken in different districts. The chief minister directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to remain active to protect lives and properties of people.

No one would be allowed to take law into one’s hands nor would anybody be permitted to disrupt the routine life, he said. The rule of law would be ensured at every cost in the province, the chief minister added.

On special instructions of the chief minister, the meeting decided to provide quality healthcare facilities to chronically-ill prisoners and the chief minister also sought a list of prisoners confined in different jails from ACS (Home).

He directed for submitting the list at the earliest, adding that they would be provided the best treatment facilities. The provision of the best treatment was a right of ill prisoners and the Punjab government would grant them this right, he added.

The IG briefed about the law & order situation of the province as well as security of the march participants. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The CM expressed deep grief over the death of the father of Justice Aalia Neelam of Lahore High Court and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He has prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.