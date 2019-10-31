As Kyarr moves away from Pakistan, cyclone Maha emerging

KARACHI: As the very severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea Kyarr moved further away from Karachi, meteorologists on late Wednesday night said another cyclone had formed in the Arabian Sea which was also likely to become a very severe cyclone in the coming hours, prompting fears of high tide inundating the unprotected low-lying areas of Karachi coast.

The deep depression in the southeast Arabian Sea had intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Maha, and would follow the path of previous cyclonic storm Kyarr in the northwest direction. Maha is likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

Earlier, the super cyclone storm Kyarr generated extraordinary high tide along the coastal areas of Sindh and Mekran. The unprotected low lying areas of Karachi coast particularly Rehri Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Lath Basti, Hawks Bay and parts of DHA were submerged by the extraordinary high tides, alarming the populace who abandoned their homes and moved towards safer locations.

On Wednesday, the “very severe cyclonic storm Kyarr” had moved further southwest and was located at 910 kms away from Karachi, 720kms south of Gwadar and 315 km southeast of Masirah island, Oman.

The PMD officials said it was likely to move further southwest and cross Somalia coast by November 2, 2019.