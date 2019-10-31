close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Facilitating small farmers among top priorities, says PM

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that facilitating the small farmers was among the foremost priorities of the government. The prime minister observed this while chairing a meeting here, which reviewed matters pertaining to the agro production, especially the facilitation of small farmers.

The prime minister pointed out that agriculture policy, especially the focus on facilitation of small farmers, was the manifestation of the government's commitment towards the agriculture sector. He said extending facilities to small farmers would not only bolster agriculture yield, but also help alleviate poverty and improve the economic conditions.

The prime minister directed to enhance coordination among the provinces to achieve the targets in the agriculture sector.

