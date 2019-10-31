Aussie Keightley appointed England women’s coach

LONDON: Former Australian international Lisa Keightley became the first woman to be appointed full-time coach of the England women’s cricket team on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced.

The 48-year-old who played nine Tests and 85 One-day Internationals succeeds Mark Robinson and will take up her post in January. Keightley -- who coached the England Women’s Academy between 2011 and 2015 -- takes over a team that like their male counterparts are world champions in the 50-over format.