Miami F1 plans hit speed bump

MIAMI, Florida: Proposals to bring Formula One racing to Miami hit a speed bump Tuesday after local officials voted in favour of two measures which potentially complicate plans to stage a race in the Florida city.

After a hearing lasting several hours, the Miami-Dade County Commission gave backing to resolutions which sought to put the brakes on Formula One’s ambitions in Miami. Formula One is hoping to stage a race on a temporary track surrounding the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, in Miami Gardens, on the northern outskirts of the city.

However, the plans have run into opposition from protesters who have complained they will cause pollution and impact the quality of life of local residents. The two resolutions passed by members of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday both concerned road closures.

One item prohibits road closures near residential neighbourhoods in Miami Gardens, meaning the proposed route of the race would need to be changed. The second resolution said a public hearing would need to be held before any Formula One race in Miami Gardens got formal approval. However, both resolutions would need to obtain approval from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who has the power to veto them.