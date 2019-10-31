Aisam-Tsitsipas out of doubles event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece crashed out of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Tsitsipas, ranked 52 and 72, respectively, was overpowered by the unseeded Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, ranked 191 and 159, respectively, 6-3, 4-6, 5-10 in the first round of men’s doubles category.