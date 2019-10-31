China pushes higher ‘moral quality’ for its citizens

BEIJING: From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China´s Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the "moral quality" of its citizens.

Officials have released several sets of guidelines this week alongside a secretive conclave of high-ranking officials in Beijing which discusses the country´s future direction. On Sunday the government published its "Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era" -- which advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad.

The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress calls for building "Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power".

The texts urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem. Public institutions like libraries and youth centres must carry out "targeted moral education" to improve people´s ideological awareness and moral standards, according to the rules.

The guideline also stresses patriotism and loyalty to the motherland. "People who have a servile attitude to foreign countries, damage national dignity and sell national interests must be disciplined according to the law," it says.