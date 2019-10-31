tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore has become impossible to live in. The air can only be described as toxic. How does our government expect us to live like this?
The minister for climate change, instead of obfuscating the issue, needs to be a bit more sensitive to the criminal way the people of Punjab are being treated. We need to figure a way out of this.
Shahjahan Shaafi
Lahore
