Working together

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yesterday I was stuck in traffic somewhere on Murree Road Rawalpindi, and an ambulance caught my attention. Meanwhile, I saw a metro bus loaded with passengers which was moving smoothly on its path. On the other side, the ambulance was constantly striving for a way out of the traffic but was unable to do so. The only visible option for the driver of the ambulance was to let the patient die. Then a man came out of the ambulance; with the help of wardens he made a path for the ambulance. The ambulance sped and vanished in a blink of an eye which gave me some relief.
With the effort of one man (employee) and a few helping hands (warden), a life was rescued. This was made possible due to a sense of unity, humanity, and solidarity. One life was saved by solidarity so if we all unite against the evil of society we could do a lot.
Malik Suleman Naseem
Rawalpindi
Yesterday I was stuck in traffic somewhere on Murree Road Rawalpindi, and an ambulance caught my attention. Meanwhile, I saw a metro bus loaded with passengers which was moving smoothly on its path. On the other side, the ambulance was constantly striving for a way out of the traffic but was unable to do so. The only visible option for the driver of the ambulance was to let the patient die. Then a man came out of the ambulance; with the help of wardens he made a path for the ambulance. The ambulance sped and vanished in a blink of an eye which gave me some relief.
With the effort of one man (employee) and a few helping hands (warden), a life was rescued. This was made possible due to a sense of unity, humanity, and solidarity. One life was saved by solidarity so if we all unite against the evil of society we could do a lot.
Malik Suleman Naseem
Rawalpindi