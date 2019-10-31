Working together

Yesterday I was stuck in traffic somewhere on Murree Road Rawalpindi, and an ambulance caught my attention. Meanwhile, I saw a metro bus loaded with passengers which was moving smoothly on its path. On the other side, the ambulance was constantly striving for a way out of the traffic but was unable to do so. The only visible option for the driver of the ambulance was to let the patient die. Then a man came out of the ambulance; with the help of wardens he made a path for the ambulance. The ambulance sped and vanished in a blink of an eye which gave me some relief.

With the effort of one man (employee) and a few helping hands (warden), a life was rescued. This was made possible due to a sense of unity, humanity, and solidarity. One life was saved by solidarity so if we all unite against the evil of society we could do a lot.

Malik Suleman Naseem

Rawalpindi