Thu Oct 31, 2019
Food day

World Food Day is a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. Held annually on October 16, people from around the world come together to declare their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger. Celebrating the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), events are organized in over 150 countries across the world, making it one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar. These events promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diet for all.

The focus of the day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right. Yet, in a world of billions, over 820 million people worldwide suffer from chronic undernourishment, 60 percent women and almost five million children under the age of five die of malnutrition-related causes every day. It’s also important to note that while millions go hungry, 672 million people suffer from obesity, and a further 1.3 billion are overweight. We can change this.

Sabeen Rashid

Islamabad

