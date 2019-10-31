CITY PULSE: Daira

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ until November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Disclaimer

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Farrukh Shahab’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Disclaimer’ until November 5. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Re-Punctuated

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Waleed Zafar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Re-Punctuated’ from November 1 to November 15. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Mahiat

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Faryal Ahsan, Arslan Farooqi and Bahrera Basit’s art exhibition titled ‘Mahiat’ until November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Unnatural Selection

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unnatural Selection’ until October 31. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Becoming a Woman

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Qinza Najm’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Becoming a Woman’ until November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.