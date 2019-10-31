90,000 breast cancer cases reported in Pakistan annually: experts

Every year, 40,000 women die and 90,000 new cases of breast cancer are being reported in Pakistan, which is the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia. The incidence is increasing in the developing world due to increase in life expectancy, increase in urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles.

Dr Nida Wahid Bashir, consultant breast surgeon, Dr Ziauddin Hospital, said this while speaking at an awareness activity organised on Tuesday by Dr Aijaz Fatima Cancer Patient Welfare Society in collaboration with Ziauddin University to mark a ‘Cancer Awareness Month’ and in connection with Pink Ribbon Day.

“Sixty-nine per cent of all breast cancer deaths occur in developing countries, which is very alarming for our continent. This is explained mainly by the lack of early detection programs, resulting in a high proportion of women presenting with late-stage disease, the lack of adequate diagnosis and treatment facilities,” she added.

“On stage zero there is a 100 per cent chance to survive from breast cancer. Similarly, on stage 1, 98 per cent, on stage 2, 88 per cent, stage 3, 52 per cent, and on stage 4 patients have only 16 per cent chances to survive from this fatal disease.

“Maintaining a healthy weight throughout life, exercising, avoiding alcohol and breast feeding are the few factors, which can lower down only one-thirds (33 per cent) risks of breast cancer, it means 67 per cent of chances of breast cancer are still present. Early detection in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control,” exclaimed Dr Nida Wahid Bashir.

Taking about modifiable risk factors and non-modifiable risk factors of breast cancer, she said the body weight, physical activity, alcohol use, smoking, exposure to hormones, pregnancy and breastfeeding, radiation exposure were modifiable risk factors. Non-modifiable risk factors included gender and age, personal cancer history, family cancer history and genetics, early menstruations and late menopause, breast density and breast sizes, she added.

“By avoiding smoking, alcohol, dairy products, electromagnetic radiation, red meat, obesity, late first birth of the child, hormone replacement therapy, we can get rid of breast cancer. We can save ourselves by including healthy activities in our lives like exercise, diet, and fast walking, climbing stairs rather than taking a lift and avoid sitting after meals.”

Earlier, Amir Shahzadc Convener, Dr Aijaz Fatima Cancer Patient Welfare Society, in his introductory presentation, said that according to research every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and every 13 minutes a woman dies due to this fatal disease.

“Every one out of nine women in Pakistan is facing breast cancer. In developing and underdeveloped countries, most of the women with breast cancer are diagnosed in last stages due to a lack of awareness on early detection and barriers to health services.”