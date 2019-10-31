KU reschedules entry test date

Karachi University on Wednesday rescheduled the entrance test date for admission in Pharm-D morning and evening programmes.

The test was scheduled on November 10, but now it would take place on November 17, KU Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar said. She mentioned that details of examination centres and test timing would be shared at the time of issuance of admit cards, and the entry test for masters Programme would be held as per schedule on November 03.

She said that the KU was offering test-based admissions for Bachelors programme in departments of Applied Chemistry, Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education (BA Hons) and Teachers’ Education (BEd Hons).

Akhtar said that admissions for Masters programme would be given in departments of Business Administration, Commerce, Mass Communication, and Public Administration.

MoU signed

Karachi University Chemical Engineering Department and Novatex Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost scientific research and explore areas of mutual interests.

Director Novatex Chaudhry Anees and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the documents at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday. According to the MoU, the Novatex and KU recognised the importance of knowledge transfer and information sharing.