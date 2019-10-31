Momentum Venturing into Logistics Industry With ISUZU Fleet

Momentum Logistics a wholly owned subsidiary of Interloop Holdings has signed a deal with Ghandhara Industries Ltd to procure first phase of 80 long-haul Trucks out of planned induction of over 150 Trucks.

The deal was signed by CEO Momentum Logistics Iftikhar Butt & Deputy CEO Ghandhara Industries Ltd Mr. Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak.

Momentum’s business thesis indicts, the logistics industry is going to experience increased investment in the coming years with the modernization of infrastructure, especially in the north and south corridors, as well as increased consumer spending patterns driven by rising population and growing e-commerce. Improved infrastructure for freight movement will result in increased efficiency through stronger, integrated multi-modal transportation systems.

CEO of Momentum Logistics said, “Momentum while inheriting its Parent Group’s Mission & Values have a vision to become a premier provider of Supply Chain services through a performance-driven culture built on the relentless pursuit of perfection, operational excellence, continuous improvement, and an uncompromising commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and employee safety”***