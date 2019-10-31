Golootlo Partners with NBP Fund Management

Golootlo has recently entered into an agreement with NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds), the Leading Asset Management Company (AMC) in Pakistan. Through this agreement, NBP Funds will issue co-branded Golootlo UnionPay debit cards and connect Golootlo digitally through their mobile application. This will give NBP Funds investors access to Golootlo’s thousands of deals which are available with 12,500+ merchants across Pakistan.

NBP Funds is currently managing over Rs. 11,500 Crores of investors savings and this is another step by the company to offer the best services to its investors while helping them meet their financial goals.

For Golootlo, this agreement is another step forward in the company’s continuous efforts to make its vast library of discounts available to progressively more people. On a path of rapid expansion, Golootlo plans to expand its discount network to 50,000 merchants from the current 12,500 in the next year.

Golootlo is very excited to be embarking on this journey with NBP Fund Management; a journey that will be beneficial for both the companies and their customers. The integration is just the first step, with many more incentives to be launched in the future.***