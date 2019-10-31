Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50bln car giant

Milan: US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France´s Groupe PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, announced on Wednesday they are in merger talks that could create the world´s number four automaker.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said in a statement it "confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world´s leading mobility groups" with PSA.

The statement and a similar one from PSA offered no additional details. A person with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday that the merger would yield an entity valued at about $50 billion.

The person said Carlos Tavares, the chief executive of Peugeot´s parent, Groupe PSA, would lead the new company as CEO while John Elkann, chairman of FCA, would be chairman.

Discussions between the automakers are ongoing and there is no guarantee of an agreement, the source said, confirming details first published in the Wall Street Journal.

According to Bloomberg News, FCA´s board of directors is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

A merger of the two groups would bring under one roof Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The discussions come just months after a proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler and French automaker Renault fell through.

PSA has never hidden its interest in automotive sector consolidation. Fiat Chrysler´s former boss Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, also spoke repeatedly about the need for consolidation in the automotive sector. The tie-up would combine the strengths of the two groups.

Despite its Italian origins with Fiat, FCA does not have a very strong position in Europe compared to PSA with its French and German brands.

On the other hand, PSA is absent from the massive US market, where FCA has Chrysler plus the Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands.