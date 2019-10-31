SBP posts Rs1.043 billion loss in FY2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan reported a net loss of Rs1.043 billion in the last fiscal year of 2018/19 battered by exchange losses amid currency devaluation.

“SBP incurred net loss of Rs1,043 million (consolidated) in FY19 as compared to a profit of Rs175,673 million in FY18,” the central bank said in its Annual Performance Review for fiscal year 2018/19.

“The decline is primarily attributed to exchange loss of Rs506,131 million during the current year as compared to exchange loss of Rs72,280 million in the previous year.”

The exchange gains/ (losses) arise on foreign currency (FCY) assets and liabilities of the bank. Major part of the foreign currency assets of the bank were dollar denominated, whereas the foreign currency liability exposure was mainly Special Drawing Rights (SDR) and dollar denominated, the SBP explained.

The movement in the rupee/SDR and rupee/dollar exchange rates directly affects the exchange account. The rupee depreciated against the dollar by Rs38.56 and SDR by Rs80.82; accordingly, the net exchange loss increased significantly during the year.

The central bank said its net interest income saw an increase of Rs254 billion. The lending to the federal government remained the major source of the SBP’s profit, followed by earnings on the open market operation (OMO) injections.

However, these major income streams were offset by the increase in interest expense on liquidity mop-up from domestic financial market, and increase in interest expense on international deposits. The expenses also witnessed a growth of five percent during the year.

The note printing charges and general administrative and other expenses were the major expense heads that witnessed growth, while agency commission paid to agent commercial banks for undertaking government banking business on behalf of the bank witnessed slight decrease during the year. Total assets at the SBP climbed up by Rs3.734 billion to Rs11.467 trillion last year primarily due to increase in government borrowings from the central bank.

The increase in total assets was also contributed by the increase in value of gold and increase in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions to promote economic activities in the priority sectors.

The total liabilities of the bank stood at Rs10.761 trillion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs7.198 trillion as of June 30, 2018, registering an increase of Rs3.563 trillion. This rise was led by increase in currency in circulation, bank deposits, payable under bilateral currency swap agreement and payable to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPL’s profit up 4pc in Q1

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Wednesday posted its net profit increased four percent to Rs14.347 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on the back of increased net sales.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company posted earnings per share of Rs6.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company earned Rs13.809 billion with EPS of Rs6.09 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter under review.

PPL’s net sales in the first quarter ended September 30, 2019 jumped nine percent to settle at Rs41.877 billion, up from Rs38.333 billion for the same period last year. This, the statement said was due to four percent higher Sui wellhead price and 21 percent rupee depreciation.

However, oil and gas production witnessed a decline by seven percent and five percent, respectively alongside 16 percent drop in oil prices.

PPL’s exploration expenses increased 20 percent to Rs3.595 billion in Q1FY20 from Rs3.007 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Other income in Q1FY20 witnessed a fall of 34 percent to clock-in at Rs935 million, from Rs1.416 billion in Q1FY19, due to an exchange loss on foreign currency account.

PSO profit down 17pc in Q1

Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) Limited net profit fell 17 percent to Rs3.473 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on 68 percent increase in finance cost.

The company’s EPS clocked-in at Rs8.94, a bourse filing said. PSO earned Rs4.180 billion with EPS of Rs10.69 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter under review.

PSO’s Q1FY20 net sales surged 21 percent to Rs340.642 billion from Rs280.718 billion in Q1FY19 aided by massive surge in prices of petroleum products. The company registered 10 percent increase in sales of motor spirit and three percent rise in off-take of higher hi-speed diesel. However, massive increase of 68 percent in finance costs to Rs3.093 billion in Q1FY20 from Rs1.826 billion in Q1FY19, owing to higher reliance on short-term borrowings, eroded the company’s profits.

Total operating costs of the company also increased more than six percent to Rs3.815 in Q1FY20, from Rs3.580 in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Analyst Syed Fawad Basir from Topline Securities marked some key risks for the company, including volatility in oil prices and inventory losses, rupee depreciation, and sharp pileup in circular debt.

Lucky Cement profit declines 51pc in Q1

Lucky Cement profit fell 51 percent to Rs1.527 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on 40 percent increase in its operating expenses.

EPS of the company stood at Rs3.93 for the quarter under review. The company earned Rs3.161 billion with EPS of Rs9.14 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue of the company climbed 10 percent to Rs34.429 billion in Q1FY20, from Rs31.315 billion in Q1FY19; however, the company’s “overall sales volumes declined by 13.6 percent to 1.64 million tons” during the first quarter of this fiscal. Distribution cost went up 33 percent to Rs1.846 from Rs1.383, administrative expenses increased 34 percent to Rs1.018 billion from Rs755 million, and finance cost of the company went up 75 percent to Rs625 million from Rs357 million. This cumulatively dented the company’s total net profit.

Analyst Karim Punjani from Topline Securities marked some key risks for the company in future, including price weakening, lower than anticipated local demand, unanticipated increase in gas and coal prices, and delay in its upcoming ventures.