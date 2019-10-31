RTO-II registers nearly five-fold increase in tax returns filing in Q1

LAHORE: A regional tax office has recorded a massive almost five-fold increase in tax returns filing from salaried class in the first quarter, but the number largely falls short of the target, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Number of returns filings from salaried individuals for the tax years 2018 and 2019 exceeded 35,000 compared with 6,072 a year earlier due to awareness campaigns by the tax office for government employees, RTO-II Chief Commissioner Ahmed Shuja Khan told media. Commissioner Ayesha Imran Butt and Additional Commissioner Attiya Ali Khan accompanied him during the briefing.

Khan, however, admitted that the returns filing from salaried class were still far behind the quarterly target of 150,000 set for the RTO-II Lahore.

The chief commissioner said overall there was a 91.84 percent increase in number of filers to 203,920 fillers in July-September 2019 from 106,296 fillers in the corresponding period a year earlier. The regional tax office recorded 18.06 percent increase in revenue collection to Rs905.85 million during the quarter. The tally was Rs767.29 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Returns filing from individuals increased 73.76 percent to cross 154,864 during the period under review. Wealth statement filers rose 43.12 percent to 6,559 and number of online returns from associated of person was up 115.50 percent to 2,813. Manual income tax return fillers declined 66.88 percent to 1,226 fillers.

The RTO-II approached the Punjab government to ensure the tax return fillings by its employees.

The response from all government and attached departments was appreciated, but the provincial police department’s response was the best among all the government departments, Khan said. The police department is cooperating with the FBR and has established help desk at every concerned wing where the policemen are registering for returns filing, he added.

The chief commissioner said the tax office held more than 40 outreach awareness return filing seminars, workshops and hands-on training programs at various provincial and federal government departments. In order to facilitate the taxpayers, two help desks are actively assisting filing of returns. One desk is at RTO-II main office tax house and the other at Billour Palace, Lakshmi Chowk.

Khan said there was an exponential increase in the number of returns for the tax year 2019 received thus far as compared to tax year 2018.

Similarly, the RTO-II also targeted the business community for assistance in returns filing,

an awareness seminar was also conducted at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry office.

Presently, 19 Kiosks/help desks/return receipt counters are operational at prominent commercial areas of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana for assisting business taxpayers to file tax returns and wealth statements.