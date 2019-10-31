Rupee strengthens

The rupee extended gains on Wednesday, amid weak dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local currency could gain more in the days ahead.

The rupee closed at 155.73/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 155.78 in the interbank market. Dealers said soft demand for the greenback from importers and corporates, stable foreign exchange reserves and exporters’ dollar conversions were the reason for

the increase in the rupee value in recent sessions.

“There is no major payment due this week. So, the rupee seems to extend its rises against the dollar in coming sessions,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

In the open market, the local currency ended flat at 155.90 against the greenback. The visiting staff mission of the International Monetary Fund will brief the parliament on the economy on November 6.

Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the International Monetary

Fund team was reviewing the quarterly economic performance and expressed confidence on the government’s policies, especially increase in revenues and decline in expenditures.

The adviser also said the economy was stable due to measures taken by the government to address key challenges.