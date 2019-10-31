Govt lifts ban on gas connections to CNG sector

ISLAMABAD: The government has lifted a decade-long moratorium on new gas connections to the CNG sector, but it links this with RLNG supply as domestic gas availability is not sufficient to meet energy demand, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official of the petroleum division told The News that the new gas connections to compressed natural gas (CNG) sector would not be on system gas, but re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

“The federal government has already informed the managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited about the decision which was notified on Tuesday,” the official said.

Indigenous gas production stands at 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) as opposed to demand of 6 bcfd and in next few years. The demand is expected to increase to 7 bcfd.

In 2009, the government banned new gas connections to CNG, industrial, commercial and captive power sectors due to gas shortage in the country. In 2017, the government relaxed the moratorium on new gas connections for industrial, commercial, captive consumers, the load enhancement of existing such consumers and new housing societies and colonies and linked the new connections with RLNG.

But, the moratorium on new gas connections for CNG stations remained intact. The ban was lifted in view of the permission to the private sector to import the super-cooled liquefied natural gas (LNG). First private LNG cargo by the Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC) will arrive at the Gasport Terminal till November-end. UGDC CEO Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the LNG cargo would arrive at the Gasport Terminal, which is the second LNG terminal.

“This terminal has less line losses and better efficiency, which will help us keep gas prices lower,” Paracha said. “We are planning to play an important part for development of economy in future through continuous supply of gas with lower tariff.”

In mid of this month, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan told a parliamentary panel that the government decided to provide new gas connections on imported RLNG to the industrial sector, as there was shortage of system gas in the country.

Following the ban on new connections, the CNG sector faced adverse losses, as investors had invested around half-a-trillion rupees in the sector.

Paracha said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority should also lift a ban on issuing licences for new CNG stations. The decision would revive the sector.

“Promotion of CNG fuel will lead towards saving of around one billion dollar annually on petroleum import bill and will help to control air pollution in big cities,” he said in a statement.