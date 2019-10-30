Failure all around

This refers to the news item '40 percent of children in Sindh out of school, admits CM’ (Oct 29). After it was conceded by the chief executive of the province, it is a charge sheet against the government, the politicians, the political parties, parliament and the political system in vogue. The situation in other provinces is not much different. It amounts to a violation of the basic obligation of the state enshrined in the constitution. It is a failure of all organs of the state.

Enlightenment and empowerment has been taken away from the masses. To empower the people, a new political system is required, a new constitution needs to drafted and new faces need to enter the political arena.

Kulsoom A Majeed

Karachi