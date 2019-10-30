Umrah flights

Only the other day I visited the national flag carrier office located in Islamabad and also a few travel and tour operators in the private sector just to learn about the flights schedule from Islamabad to Makkah and Medina, I happened to learn that there are no PIA flights for Makkah and Madinah on many days in a week. I could see many men and women who wanted to perform Umrah or were scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia for any business or job were compelled to get flights of other countries and that also with hours-long transits.

No flights available for Makkah and Medina even during this Umrah season simply means the country and its national flag carrier are losing billions of rupees per week /month. The prime minister is requested to direct the PIA management to do some soul-searching and devise a regular flights schedule.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad