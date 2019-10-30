Protesting nation

The growing number of protests (dharnas) over the last few years in Islamabad is definitely something to worry about. From lawyers, political parties, religious clerics to trade unions and doctors every segment of society seems to be indulging in so-called self-justice. In my opinion, the state should pay heed to this mushrooming phenomena of protests every now and then. The media should spread awareness among the general public regarding the immense economic and property losses these protests incur upon the capital city and its inhabitants. Just anyone should not be allowed to spread hatred and dysfunction. The citizens of every city have their fundamental rights which should be respected by every protesting group.

Ayesha Ahmad

Islamabad