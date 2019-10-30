close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Abuse and care

October 30, 2019

Child abuse is a global problem, the effects of which can be profound. Healthcare professionals (HCP) are ideally placed to detect abuse and they require support through training, as well as clear institutional frameworks and legal support to undertake this role but the legal system in Pakistan does not allow HCP to keep potentially abused patients in their custody.

The legal system of Pakistan should allow HCPs to over take this issue so that they can treat people through training and psychological studies and also cut through the taboo about this issue. The more people are informed about child sexual abuse, the fewer victims there will be.

Rohma Ali

Islamabad

