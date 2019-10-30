Azadi march Day 3

JUI-F caravan heads to Lahore from Multan

By Newsdesk

MULTAN: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) “Azadi march” caravan started to make its way to Lahore on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

After arriving in Multan, the caravan made its way to Lahore. A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing his supporters, Fazl said the JUI-F caravan was going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers were fake. “This government does not have any mandate,” he said. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” he added.

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Maulana Atta Ur Rehman presided over a session where the schedule of the party’s Azadi march was presented.

According to the schedule, the JUI-F caravan will depart from KP on October 31. Caravans will depart from Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Tor Ghar for the federal capital.Caravans will arrive at 2:00 pm on October 31 at the Rashakai Interchange. Caravans from Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand will depart from the JUI-F provincial secretariat on October 31.

Caravans from the south district, South and North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Orakzai and Kohat will arrive in Peshawar. Caravans from Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Haripur will arrive at Hasan Abdal by 4:00 pm.Caravans from KP, Tribal areas and Punjab will enter Islamabad on October 31.