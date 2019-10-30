close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 30, 2019

China supports intra-Afghan dialogue for peace

Top Story

A
APP
October 30, 2019

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it supported the dialogue between all parties in Afghanistan, including the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban.

“China firmly supports the broad and inclusive peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a regular briefing here.

“We support dialogue between all parties in Afghanistan, including the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban,” he added.He said: “Chinese are ready on the basis of respecting the will of all parties in Afghanistan; provide facilitation and assistance to the peace and reconciliation process, including intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiation.”

When asked to confirm that if intra-Afghan talks are taking place in Beijing this week, he said: “We will keep you updated if there is any information on this.” There were reports that the delegations representing the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban, will take part in a dialogue, hosted by the Chinese government in Beijing.

However, a Chinese official informed that the dialogue has been postponed for a few days as both delegations could not reach by Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story