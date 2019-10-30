Pakistan inflicts substantial damage on Afghan posts

RAWALPINDI: Security forces of both Pakistan and Afghanistan traded fire along the border on Tuesday as the former inflicted substantial damage to the latter’s border posts.

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place after Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machine guns from Nari District in Kunar province.The shelling from the Afghan security forces targeted civilian population in Arundu village, Chitral, where six soldiers and five citizens were injured.

Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandkxi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated.Fire stopped after engagement at military level, according to the military’s media wing.