Argentina’s Grossi elected IAEA head

VIENNA: Argentina’s Rafael Grossi was elected on Tuesday to head the UN’s nuclear watchdog, which is tasked in particular with monitoring the implementation of the increasingly shaky Iran nuclear deal.

Grossi beat Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta to become director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the death of the former head Yukiya Amano of Japan in July. The election of Grossi, Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, comes at a critical time for the Vienna-based agency as Iran is decreasing its commitments under the 2015 landmark deal.

US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the agreement and proceeded to re-introduce sanctions, leaving Iran to press the remaining signatories to hold up economic benefits in return for its nuclear programme cutbacks.

Grossi received 24 votes to Feruta’s 10 from the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors in the third official round of voting, reaching the two-thirds majority needed to become the new director general. Grossi, who becomes the first IAEA head from Latin America and is believed to have had the backing of the US, said he was “delighted”.

“The work of the agency is of the essence for international peace and security. This is clear for all of us,” he told reporters after his election. On monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities, he said he would follow the mandate the IAEA member states have given him “in close consultation with those involved”, adding the issue was of “the greatest concern for all”.

Grossi will be appointed by board meeting, open to all of the IAEA’s 171 member states, on Wednesday, after which a general conference is expected to approve the decision. The appointment is for a term of four years.

Feruta had been the organisation’s acting director general since the death of Amano, who had led the agency since 2009. He died at age 72. Grossi has said he wants to be “an honest broker for all” without a “hidden agenda”.

“My approach with Iran will be very firm but very fair,” the 58-year-old told AFP in a September interview. Grossi, a seasoned diplomat, became Argentina’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna in 2013.Prior to that he was at the IAEA from 2010, latterly as the assistant director general for policy and chief of cabinet.