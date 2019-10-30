Al-Azizia case: Nawaz’s sentence suspended for eight weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the imprisonment of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on medical grounds.

A two-member judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the verdict earlier in the day on a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif seeking the suspension of his brother’s sentence in the case.

In its verdict, the high court ordered that if Sharif’s condition did not improve in eight weeks, then the Punjab provincial government should be approached for a bail extension. The PML-N supremo was asked to submit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each.

The court also cautioned in case of failure to approach the provincial government in the said period, the bail granted will stand revoked. The court in the same case had granted the former premier interim bail on Saturday. Sharif has already been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

During the hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the court and presented a report regarding the health of the former prime minister. Buzdar told the IHC that the former premier trusts the medical care being provided to him. He added that the PML-N supremo was under treatment at the hospital and they will take care of him.

The chief minister further said that over the last year he had visited the jails eight times and provided relief to close to 4,000 prisoners, and paid fines for at least 600 prisoners. He added that his government will reform the prisons system.

According to Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, the former prime minister is in a critical condition, suffering from “Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) & NSTEMI (heart attack)”, made further complicated by his kidney issues.

Dr Adnan told the court that a normal person’s blood platelets should be more than 100,000 but Sharif’s platelets were very low, which was why a medical board of highly qualified doctors was formed to review his health.

He said the PML-N leader spoke of his cardiac issues while being treated for low platelets, adding if they try to cure one disease another one crops up. He said the former prime minister was fighting for his life because when the doctors gave him prescriptions for low platelets he got a heart attack.

Dr Adnan also informed the judges that Sharif had multiple health problems. To this, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Salim told the court that the former premier’s condition was still in danger.

After hearing the doctors’ opinion, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris told the court that due to the former premier’s angina, doctors cannot treat all his ailments. He added that according to the October 26 report, Sharif’s heart was not pumping blood completely and it was necessary that all medical treatment should be given under a single roof.

Harris said that his client did not have any objections against the doctors’ intentions but the medical board itself was not satisfied with the results. The lawyer said if they want to ensure that Sharif completes his sentence then he should be allowed to get treatment from doctors of his choice. He added that if the former prime minister’s health improves then he can continue serving his sentence.

Additional Prosecutor General for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jahanzaib Bharwana, said the Supreme Court had suspended Sharif’s sentence for six weeks on health grounds and had set certain conditions. He added under the conditions it was decided that the former premier will not leave the country during those six weeks and seek treatment from doctors of his choice in Pakistan.

Bharwana added that no doctor had said the former premier’s treatment could not be done in Pakistan, adding even the federal government had claimed that they were willing to get doctors from abroad for the PML-N leader.

To this, Justice Farooq remarked: “Does the suspension of the sentence of the convicted fall under federal or Punjab’s [government] domain?” The additional prosecutor told the court that the issue was under both the federal and Punjab governments. Bharwana suggested to the court that it should suspend the sentence under a time-frame like the Supreme Court and also review the former prime minister’s health report.

Justice Mohsin remarked that apart from the NAB neither the Punjab northe federal government’s position was clear on the issue. He added that the federal and provincial governments had failed to determine their opinion on the matter, adding that both the governments were confused.

Justice Farooq said the court had four options: “Either the issue can be sent to the executive, suspend the sentence for certain time frame, accept the petitioner’s prayer or turn it down.”

Sharif’s lawyer opposed to sending the issue to the executive and said the people in the government were political rivals of his client and would not be ready to give any relief. He prayed the court to give verdict in accordance with the law.

Justice Kayani said the prime minister and chief minister belong to federation and province, respectively, rather than to a certain party. After this, the court reserved its judgment and later suspended Sharif’s sentence for eight weeks. –APP/News Desk