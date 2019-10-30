‘Land record being computerised’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has started computerising the land record of the entire district, said an official on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Project Manager and Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah said the project was scheduled to be completed by June next year. He said the computerisation of all the land record has been started with the help of a private firm.
