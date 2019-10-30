SCCI concerned over heavy power loadshedding

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has expressed concern over hours-long electricity loadshedding in the business centres and markets near the Ring Road in the provincial capital.

A press release said that he was talking to a group of traders, who expressed reservations over the long power cuts at the markets, shopping plazas and business centres located at the Ring Road connecting with the Charsadda Road and the Grand Trunk Road.

The SCCI chief asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to ensure power supply from alternate feeder to the shopping centres, markets, and the residential localities on the Ring Road. He said business activities have been affected due to the long power loadshedding.

The SCCI chief added that electric appliances have been damaged due to frequent tripping and power fluctuation.

Maqsood Anwar said there was no justification for electricity loadshedding in the winter season.

He said trade activities have already slowed down due to wrong economic policies of the government, while the power cuts have hit businesses in the provincial capital as well.

The SCCI chief urged the provincial government and Pesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply from alternate feeder instead of the Sarband feeder.

KMU marks World Occupational Therapy Day

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) Peshawar in collaboration with Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad marked the World Occupational Therapy Day by arranging a seminar and a walk at the main campus of the university.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid was the chief guest at the event.

Director IPM&R Dr Haider, Dean Public Health Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Nazish, Dr Zunaira, staff from Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, faculty of IPM&R and students were also present. Addressing the seminar, Dr Arshad Javaid said occupational therapy helped to treat the people with disabilities.

The vice-chancellor said World Occupational Therapy Day was the opportunity to heighten the visibility of the profession’s development work and to promote the activities related to OT locally, nationally, and internationally.

Dr Arshad Javaid said that with appropriate multidisciplinary rehabilitation services, the majority of people with disabilities can become functional and independent members of society. He said the field of OT was relatively young and growing in our country which needed support of the relevant government bodies. H said the KMU recognised the increasing need for occupational therapists, therefore after strengthening five years DPT programme under the umbrella of KMU-IPM&R, it has started 4 years BS OT and Speech & Language Pathology programmes.

The first World Occupational Therapy Day was observed on October 27, 2010.

Three cops transferred

Three police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, DSP University Town Mohammad Arshad was posted at the Training Directorate. Mohammad Shabbir was posted in his place.

Zareef Khan was closed to the Central Police Office on arrival from course.