Power, Petroleum divisions set to lock horns over gas deal with RLNG power plants

ISLAMABAD: Power Division and Petroleum Division under one umbrella of Ministry of Energy are set to lock horns over gas supply deal under take or pay clause with two RLNG power plants at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki, which are in the active list of Privatisation Commission.

The extreme divergence of option between the two divisions under Energy Ministry may put the privatisation of two RLNG plants in jeopardy.

The government wants the privatisation of the RLNG power plants at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki of state owned National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited (NPPMCL) and to run the power plants, the government arranged the RLNG supply for gas power plants from Qatar for 15 years at Haveli Bahadur Shah, Balloki, Bhikki and Trimmu and out of them federal government is going to sale out two RLNG based plants at Haveli Bahadur Shah, Balloki to earn about Rs300 billion. However, after 10 years, both PSO and Qatar gas company can review the price or decide to abandon the LNG supply deal.

Now under new scenario, Power Division wants the end to the agreement under which said RLNG power plants are bound to utilise minimum 66 percent of imported gas allocated to them and if they fail, they will get defaulted and will be penalised under take or pay clause. Power Division also says that the continuation of this arrangement of minimum 66 percent take or pay provision may expose national exchequer to a cumulative loss of approximately Rs471 billion till 2025 and onwards to be picked up as subsidy by government or borne by the end consumers of electricity.

This has been communicated in its summary prepared for ECC and also circulated to Petroleum Division (PSO, Sui Northern and Sui Southern), Planning Commission, Nepra and Finance Division for their input on the summary. The copy of the summary that has been circulated to Petroleum Division (PSO, Sui Northern and Sui Southern), Planning Commission, Nepra and Finance Division is also available with The News.

However, the Petroleum Division’s concerned official said if the existing minimum guaranteed off-take of 66 percent on annual basis is withdrawn, the Sui Northern, Sui Southern and PSO will get defaulted as 80 percent of RLNG is consumed in power sector and more importantly this will also ruin the whole structure of RLNG valuing $7 billion which comprises three RLNG power plants and fourth one is under construction, RLNG pipeline 1 and 2 and two RLNG power plants. He also said that with 66 percent take or pay gone on RLNG based power plants, Sui Northern and Sui Southern have no one to sell this gas. “There are no substitute consumers. The only consumers that exist are the ones who consume it for free i.e. domestic or want it subsidized like zero rated or fertilizer.” He also said that Pakistan is bound to take RLNG from Qatar till 2025 under take or pay clause and it cannot be reviewed and done away with prior to 2025.

He said Petroleum Division will, however, formulate its response once the Sui Northern, Sui Southern and PSO which are real stakeholders will give their input in the summary of Power Division.

However, according to the document also available with The News, Sui Northern in an interaction with Privatisation Commission has already stressed to ensure that after privatisation of the RLNG based power plants, the said plants must adhere to the PPA, GSA, IA agreements under which they are getting RLNG from Sui Northern at any cost otherwise Sui Northern and other entities and even the government of Pakistan will default on deal with Qatar on LNG supply and also the deals with ENI and Gunvor and PSO and PLL will have no liquidity when their RLNG will not be sold and ultimately they will default on opening of L/Cs and paying back to RLNG suppliers.

However, in the summary prepared for ECC which is in circulation phase, Power Division has asked for immediate withdrawal of the existing minimum guaranteed off-take of 66 percent of imported gas for said RLNG plants prior to their privatisation saying with transition of electricity generation mix towards cheaper and indigenous resources, resultantly displacing RLNG plants dispatch with the local coal, nuclear and by imported coal, the existing minimum guaranteed off take under the power purchase agreement is not sustainable. Additionally, if such guaranteed off-take continues to be maintained in the PPA, economic merit order would have frequent violations resulting into the dispatch of the costly power plants and non-utilisation of the efficient generation plants due to said guaranteed off take. The continuation of this arrangement of minimum 66 percent take or pay provision may entail a cumulative loss of approximately Rs471 billion till 2025 and onwards to be picked up as subsidy by government or borne by the end consumers of electricity.

Power Division precisely wants the withdrawal of existing minimum guaranteed off-take of 66 percent on annual basis. Accordingly, the annual production plan shall continue to be provided without any minimum guaranteed off-take of 66 percent and the same shall be reflected in the revised PPA, GSA and IA to be executed for the purpose of privatization of NPPMCL.

Power Division also says in its summary that in case, the government of Pakistan is contractually bound to adhere to PSO agreement with Qatar Gas up to the year 2025, it wants the government to withdraw the existing minimum guaranteed off take of 66 percent immediately after the review period of PSO agreement with Qatar Gas in 2025 and till 2025 one of the following option shall be incorporated in the revised PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), GSA (Gas Sales Agreement) and IA (Implementation Agreement) to be offered for privatization and to ensure that SNGPL to follow NPCC’s (National Power Control Center) instruction pertaining to diversion of un-utilized RLNG and such instruction shall take precedence over another RLNG supply arrangement of SNGPL with any power sector project operating on RLNG on as and when available basis.

It also says, “Till 2025, the difference of the RLNG requirement for these two power plants as per economic merit order principle and the RLNG requirement for minimum 66 percent guaranteed off take should be utilised by other sectors of economy (on OGRA’s notified price of RLNG) and slash all sold to the spot market.”

Power Division also argues saying additional cumulative impact of approximately Rs471 billion on the basket price arising due to the guaranteed off take of 66 percent up to 2025 on account of dispatch of these power plants beyond the principle of economic merit order shall be allowed as subsidy to power sector consumers.