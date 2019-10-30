Hafiz Hamdullah citizenship issue: IHC suspends Nadra decision, seeks reply within two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday suspended the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) decision of cancelling the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor and sought its reply within two weeks.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah took up the petition of Hafiz Hamdullah against the Nadra decision.

In his petition, Hafiz Hamdullah stated that his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) had been blocked and requested the court to nullify the Nadra’s decision and stop the interior ministry from taking any further action.

Hamdullah told the court that he had submitted an application to the Nadra last week but no action was taken by the department.

To this, the Nadra replied that a letter was written to Hafiz Hamdullah for the first time in December 2018 that his documents submitted to a district level committee were fake and the committee had also been informed. Justice Athar Minallah inquired about Hafiz Hamdullah’s children and their CNICs.