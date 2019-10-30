Notification to ban anchorpersons: IHC issues notice to Pemra chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notice to Pemra chairman for using the court’s name without prior or context as means of persuasion to enforce strict guidelines on anchors and media houses.

During the hearing of contempt of court case against media channels which had transgressed legal boundaries and discusses sub-judice matters in live programmes. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that misusing of court’s name would not be tolerated and those found guilty would be punished. IHC said that they waited for court orders and them misused them.

Justice Minallah inquired which part of Pemra law allowed the authority to restrict any anchor to appear in any current affairs programme.

The court directed private television channels to submit programme recording of Muhammad Malick and Sami Ibrahim which were on-air on October 25. The court also ordered Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Muhammad Malick and Amir Mateen to submit their reply regarding the programme on air on same date.

Justice Athar inquired from Pemra chairman if the court ordered him to issue guidelines regarding the participants in electric media programmes.

To this, Pemra chairman replied that court did not issue any order in this regard.

Justice Minallah said that court only remarked why executive’s authorities and regulators are not performing their duties. “You are not performing your duty that’s why courts have burden of cases, you wait for court orders and then misuse it,” he said and added if there were any doubt in his mind he could ask the court.

He asked Pemra chairman if there is any law that he could pass such orders or he got any instructions from federal government. “Who gave you authority to say anchors cannot appear in each other programmes. Now Pemra would decide who has good character and he could appear in television programme,” he asked.

Justice Athar remarked if anyone running fake news against him, he has no objection but if anyone is saying deal has done its contempt of court.

Pema chairman said, “We have issued order only regarding the cases which are under trail.”

To this, IHC chief justice remarked that in such cases he can suspend the licence of television channels. He said he has authority but practice it under the law, don’t use court name.

The court ordered Pemra chairman to submit written reply why court name was used in this case.

Justice Athar inquired what action has been taken so far against those who are defaming the court.

To this Pemra chairman replied that 70 show-cause notices are issued so far to such violators.

Hamid Mir said that there is unannounced censorship as message is sent through telephone or whattsapp what to show and what’s not. To this, IHC CJ Athar Minallah said if private channels fulfilled their responsibilities, matters could be solved. He said that they could raise this issue and enactment of law in this regard is Parliament’s responsibility.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the proceedings till Nov 18.

Earlier, the court formed noted anchor’s panel as friend of court to assist the court in this regard.

Earlier, Pemra had barred television anchors from giving their opinions during talk shows and limited their role to being moderators.

In its statement issued the authority said, “As per Pemra code of conduct, role of anchors is to moderate the programmes in an objective, unbiased and impartial manner, excluding themselves from the personal opinions, biases and judgments on any issue. Therefore, anchors hosting regular shows should not appear in TV shows whether own or other channels as subject matter experts”.